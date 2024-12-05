Salvation Army at 36% of Red Kettle Goal, Needs Volunteers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, the St. Cloud Salvation Army needs your help with its Red Kettle Campaign.

Get our free mobile app

Captain Nate North says so far they've collected $61,000 toward their goal of $170,000, which means they are only at 36 percent of their Christmas goal.

He says they are looking for people who want to help to sign up to ring the bell at one of their 20 Red Kettles around central Minnesota.

For our volunteer hours, we have about 3,300 hours that still need to be filled. That's a little bit of an increase from previous years. We've had a lot of really cold days, so we're hoping those numbers will pick up.

North says when a Red Kettle goes unstaffed it doesn't get much for donations.

Without someone there to ring the bells and man the kettles and have a smile on their face and greet people as they are coming in we really don't see the benefit of having that kettle out.

If you want to help, you can sign-up for the day, time, and location you want on their website registertoring.com. Or call them at (320) 252-4552.

The St. Cloud Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign runs until noon on Christmas Eve Day.

READ RELATED ARTICLES