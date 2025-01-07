CentraCare’s Top Baby Names of 2024
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare has released its annual list of top baby names.
Of the babies born at CentraCare facilities in 2024, the top boy's name was Liam and the top girl's name was Eleanor.
Top 10 Boys Names:
1). Liam
2). Henry
3). Hudson
4). Jackson
5). Levi
6). Mohamed
7). Noah
8). Oliver
9). Owen
10). Theodore
Top 10 Girls Names:
1). Eleanor
2). Amelia
3). Charlotte
4). Elizabeth
5). Emma
6). Harper
7). Lainey
8). Olivia
9). Sophia
10). Willow
There were more than 3,800 babies born at CentraCare hospitals in 2024, 28 fewer than in 2023. Fifty-one percent of the babies born were boys and 49 percent were girls.
The most popular day of the week for births was Friday, the month with the most babies was October, and the month with the fewest was September.
There was a baby born in a CentraCare facility every day of 2024, including 10 born on Leap Day.
