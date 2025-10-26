CentraCare Welcomes New New Marketing Leader
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local health care provider has named a new head of marketing. CentraCare has named Frank Lococo as its new Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer (CMCO), starting on December 8th. Lococo will lead CentraCare's marketing, communications, and brand strategy across its health systems. Lococo brings almost 30 years of marketing and communications experience, including over two decades in academic health care. Most recently, he was the Vice President for Marketing and Communications for Nebraska Medicine, where he oversaw patient, physician, and consumer marketing strategies. Lococo says he is honored to be joining CentraCare, and he looks forward to working with the talented team there to build on the organization's legacy of excellence. Lococo's career spans roles in health care, the airline industry, and sports marketing.
