St. Cloud Council Approves Mixed Use Development

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has given its approval to a planned mixed-use development project in north St. Cloud.

After a lengthy public hearing in which a number of people spoke at length about the project, the council unanimously approved a rezoning request, and PUD amendment, for the properties at 305 and 309 33rd Avenue North.

Some residents had concerns about increased traffic in the area and parking issues in the neighborhood.

The Center for African Immigrants and Refugees is planning to build a four-story mixed-used building with 30,000 square feet of commercial use and 70 apartment units. It will be on the site of the former Wells Fargo Bank building at the corner of 33rd Avenue North and 3rd Street North.

The building will exceed the city's ordinance height by seven feet. There will be 250 parking spaces on the property. Ten percent - or seven units - will be designated as affordable housing units. The first floor will be made up of office, retail, and event space.

The developer says it will probably be about two years before the construction is complete and ready to be rented out.

Council President Jeff Goerger says while the project does have some issues, he says he likes it and believes it will be positive for that neighborhood.

Council member - and mayor-elect - Jake Anderson says he supports the project because St. Cloud needs housing of all types.

The Planning Commission approved the project at its meeting back in early October.

