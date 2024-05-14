Celebrate MN Announces Date, Entertainment for This Year&#8217;s Event

Celebrate MN Announces Date, Entertainment for This Year’s Event

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The second annual Celebrate MN has been announced.

This year's event will be held at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on September 8th.

The concert will feature artists Crowder and Jeremy Camp with Lecrae as well as some other special guests.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and can be bought through Ticketmaster or by calling or visiting the Ledge Box Office.

Celebrate MN hosted a two-day festival at Whitney Park last August. It brought together about 40,000 people.

Dawn Zimmerman, president of the Celebrate MN Board and chair of the 2024 Steering Committee leading the organization’s activities this year.

“We continue to hear stories about how the August event made an impact in our community,” Zimmerman said, “and people keep asking about our plans for 2024, so we’re excited to be able to share them today.”

Proceeds from the event benefit local projects supporting youth. Celebrate MN is a community-wide effort to connect, serve and impact Central Minnesota. It's led by a group of business, civic, and church leaders.

