Catholic Charities in St. Cloud is encouraging the community to 'share the spirit' this holiday season. You can adopt a family in need over the holidays and provide them with a fun Christmas experience.

Share the Spirit is Catholic Charities' annual gift drive helping families throughout central Minnesota.

Right now, the non-profit organization is looking for people who want to sponsor a family. Families are selected for the program based on referrals from social workers, medical providers and education professional. Family sizes vary. You can request a certain number of people you'd like to sponsor.

Each family provides a list of wants and needs for each individual person. Then, Catholic Charities gives that list to the family's sponsor.

According to the Catholic Charities website, the pandemic has put people in a worsened financial situation. The need for sponsors is even greater this year than in the past.

If you'd like to sponsor a family, you must spend at least $70 per family member. A $500 sponsorship would provide gifts for a family of seven people. Individuals, organizations and groups can all sign up to sponsor a family.

You'll want to make sure to deliver the gifts already wrapped to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in St. Cloud by Thursday, Dec. 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you can't sponsor a whole family but would still like to donate something, you can make a monetary donation to the program online.

Sign up to sponsor a family today by going online and filling out the sponsorship form.

