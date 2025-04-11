Catholic Charities Awarded Grant To Help Fight Food Waste

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is getting a state grant to help them expand their efforts to cut down on food waste.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has awarded them a grant of $75,000 as part of the state's Prevention of Wasted Food and Food Rescue grant program.

Catholic Charities will buy a new food rescue truck at dock-level height that will allow them to partner with additional grocers, restaurants, and other food establishments to reduce food waste in central Minnesota.

The goal is for the additional partners to increase food rescue volume by an additional 156,000 pounds per year.

Of all the food Minnesotans throw out, over 95 percent could be diverted from the landfill and about 46 percent could have been eaten or donated, according to the MPCA.

This is Food Waste Awareness Week.

