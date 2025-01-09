Caroline Mersch, 87, Cold Spring

May 5, 1937 - January 6, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2025, at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Crystal, MN for Caroline Mersch, age 87, who died Monday, at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake Care Center, Brooklyn Park, MN. Burial will be in the St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery, St. Nicholas MN.

The visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue one hour before Mass on Friday at the church.

Caroline was born on May 5, 1937, in St. Nicholas to Nicholas and Mary (Schneider) Mersch. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2000. Caroline enjoyed camping, traveling, book club, bible study, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Alice (Victor) Doubek; nieces and nephews, Kevin, Deanna, Janie, Donna, Ken, John, Trish, Marlene, Fred, Laura; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents.