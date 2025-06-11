Carol Margaret Dolence, 89, St. Joseph

March 7, 1936 – June 4, 2025

attachment-Carol Dolence loading...

Carol Dolence age 89 of St. Joseph, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Arlington Assisted Living in St. Joseph, MN surrounded by her family. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. The Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will be the celebrant. Burial of the urn will be at a later date at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at Grey Eagle, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior-to the services on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Heritage Hall in St. Joseph, MN.

Carol was born on March 7, 1936, in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Schmidt) Westbrook. She moved with her family at a young age to the Grey Eagle area in Todd County where she attended country school; and later graduating, and meeting, her future husband Paul

In 1953, she got married to, Paul Dolence. They farmed in the area for a few years while raising their six children. After making a couple of moves, they made their home in St. Joseph, MN. She worked at St. Raphaels Home for several years and later for St. Benedict’s Monastery in food service. Later she would worked-up to supervisor and head of food service until she retired.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, MN. She enjoyed traveling with her sister Katherine all over Minnesota and other parts of the U.S. Carol always loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Diane Stephany, and her four siblings.

She’s survived by; five children, Bonnie (Paul) Landwehr, Jodi Hollenkamp, Joyce (Rick) Leither, Tom Dolence, and Don (Jennie) Dolence;12 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arlington Place Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care given to their mother.