Carol M. Gross, 90, St. Cloud

July 26, 1933 - August 9, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Lower Church for Carol Marie Gross age 90. She died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in rural St. Cloud. The Reverend Douglas Liebsch will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass in the lower church at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Carol was born on July 26, 1933 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Leslie and Regina (Hohmann) Litzinger. She attended school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951.

She was united in marriage to Gordon Gross on July 31, 1954 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Six children were born to this union. They lived on the East Side of St. Cloud where she and Gordon raised their family. After her husband died in 1999, she continued to live in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and did volunteer work at St. Augustine’s Catholic School.

Carol was preceded in death by; her parents; husband Gordon in 1999; sons, Tommy in 1976 and Gary in 2012; and brother James Litzinger.

She is survived by children; Jennifer (John) Knese, Jeffrey Gross, Susan Gross, and Gina (Calvin) Kobluk; daughter-in-law, Jane Gross; grandchildren, Shannon, Sherri, Shelley, Lucas, Alyssa, Stephanie, Landon, Grayson, MacCayle, and Angela; brother, Tom Litzinger sisters, Joan Thelen, and Judy (Ken) Kipka; and many nieces and nephews.