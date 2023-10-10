Carol L. Weis, 84, St. Cloud

September 14, 1939 - October 9, 2023



Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Carol L. Weis, 84, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Carol was born on September 14, 1939 in St. Cloud to Simon and Caroline (Hopke) Weis. Carol enjoyed listening to music and attending OMI day services.

Carol is survived by care provider and friend, Shirley Lieser as well as nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Arnold, Richard, Donald and Wilfred “Fritz” Weis; and sisters, Lorraine Evenson, Eleanor Wiatrowski, Angeline Kirchner and Jeanette St. Maine.