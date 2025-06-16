Candlelight Vigil For Hortmans, Hoffmans At Lake George

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There was a candlelight vigil at Lake George in St. Cloud Monday night to honor the lives of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as to pray for State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

The Hortmans were assassinated in their home early Saturday morning. The Hoffmans are both recovering after being shot multiple times in their home.

The vigil was organized by the Minnesota Congressional Sixth District DFL.

State Senator Aric Putnam of St. Cloud spoke and said, "When we come together, we are stronger."

State Representative Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud also spoke about his friends and colleagues. He said, "They would want us to be together."

There was also a silent walk around Lake George with candles, flashlights, and cellphones lit in honor of the victims.

Flyers with QR Codes to the families' GoFundMe pages were also available for anyone at the vigil who wanted to donate.

Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson has revealed that fifty-seven-year-old Vance Boelter, the man accused of killing Representative Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and gravely shooting and injuring Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, actually visited two other state politicians homes on Saturday, and had forty-five names of Minnesota leaders on his list.

He says,

“It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares. Boelter stalked his victims like prey. He went to their homes, held out as a police officer, and shot them in cold blood.”

Thompson says Boelter faces six federal charges: two counts of stalking, two counts of murder, and two counts for shooting and injuring people. He says the death penalty is on the table.

