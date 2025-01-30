Building Fire on East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department says East St. Germain Street is closed Thursday morning between Riverside Drive and Lincoln Avenue due to a building fire.

Police say the street will be closed for an extended period of time. You are advised to find an alternate route.

The fire was in the building at 424 East St. Germain Street. The fire call came in just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday. As of 7:00 a.m., fire crews had the fire extinguished.

Deputy Fire Chief Tony Lorenz tells WJON News that when fire crews arrived they found fire coming out of multiple windows in the building.

Mutual aid was called and Sauk Rapids and Sartell fire departments responded.

Lorenz says the structural integrity of the building is a big question mark, so crews will remain on the scene for much of the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

There were no occupants in the building and there were no injuries.

The Fire Marshal will investigate what caused the fire.

We will have updates on the fire when more information is released from the fire department.

