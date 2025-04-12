Boy Run Over in Sauk Rapids While Playing Nerf Wars

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A boy was run over while playing the Nerf Wars game.

On Saturday just before 3:00 p.m. police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a pedestrian vs vehicle accident near South Side Park in Sauk Rapids.

High school-aged kids were involved in Nerf Wars.

The 16-year-old boy from Rice was hiding on the ground next to the vehicle that he had arrived in when his friend accidentally drove the vehicle over him.

The victim was treated at the scene by passersby and later transported to the St Cloud Hospital. He does not have any life-threatening injuries but will remain in the hospital for treatment and observation.

The Sauk Rapids Police were concerned about injuries and accidents that have and could occur during these nerf wars and wish to advise parents to encourage their children to cease and desist , before there is a fatality.

