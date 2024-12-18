Boy Hurt in Fall from Ski Lift
NISSWA (WJON News) -- A boy was hurt after falling from a ski lift.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a child who had fallen from a lift chair at Mount Ski Gull near Nisswa.
The eight-year-old boy had fallen about 30 to 40 feet.
He was treated at the scene and then taken to a Twin Cities hospital by helicopter.
