Boy Hurt in Fall from Ski Lift

Boy Hurt in Fall from Ski Lift

Getty Images/iStockphoto

NISSWA (WJON News) -- A boy was hurt after falling from a ski lift.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a child who had fallen from a lift chair at Mount Ski Gull near Nisswa.

The eight-year-old boy had fallen about 30 to 40 feet.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

He was treated at the scene and then taken to a Twin Cities hospital by helicopter.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON