Boy Hurt in Fall from Ski Lift

NISSWA (WJON News) -- A boy was hurt after falling from a ski lift.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a child who had fallen from a lift chair at Mount Ski Gull near Nisswa.

The eight-year-old boy had fallen about 30 to 40 feet.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to a Twin Cities hospital by helicopter.

