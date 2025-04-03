Both Drivers Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Both drivers were hurt when two vehicles collided.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 12 near Litchfield in Meeker County.
One vehicle was going east on the highway while the other vehicle was going west when they collided on the snow and ice covered road.
Forty-six-year-old Crystal Daigle of Kandiyohi was taken to CentraCare in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Thirty-five-year-old Jenna Grotto of Grove City was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two children in Grotto's vehicle were not hurt.
