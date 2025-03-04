Bomb Threat Called In To Foley Business

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A bomb threat was called in to a Foley business.

Police Chief Katie McMillin says just before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday police officers and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Grand Champion Meats for a reported threat.

The staff says they got a phone call from someone stating the business needed to terminate an employee otherwise the caller was going to blow up the building. The staff evacuated the building and called law enforcement.

Officers established a perimeter and evaluated the threat. Nothing suspicious was found in the building.

No other information about the incident has been released.

