Body Recovered from River in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County authorities say the body of a missing father has been recovered from the Mississippi River in the Elk River area.

Sheriff's deputies say Wright County Water Patrol located 41-year-old Cody Jay Pope in the water Sunday morning near the Oliver Kelley Farm.

Pope went underwater late Friday morning after rescuing his two children who were struggling to swim in the current.

More than a dozen local and state law enforcement agencies had been searching the river for him.

