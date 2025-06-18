Body Found in Rural Kandiyohi County

SPICER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in rural Kandiyohi County.

On Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body that was located near County Road 10 Northeast, about 1 1/2 miles west of Spicer.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the remains of what appeared to be an adult male. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

There is no known threat to the public, and the case remains under active investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details are available at this time.

