Body Found in Rural Kandiyohi County

Body Found in Rural Kandiyohi County

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office

SPICER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in rural Kandiyohi County.

On Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body that was located near County Road 10 Northeast, about 1 1/2 miles west of Spicer.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the remains of what appeared to be an adult male.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

There is no known threat to the public, and the case remains under active investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

No further details are available at this time.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Upsala, Minnesota from throughout the Years

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON