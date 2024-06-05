Blue Skies Ahead For Country Star Coming To Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter is bringing his new persona to Minnesota. Sturgill Simpson will take the stage as Johnny Blue Skies at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on September 25th.

Simpson promised to release only five studio albums under his own name prompting the new persona of Johnny Blue Skies, and will release a new LP titled Passage Du Desir on July 12th under the new name. Simpson is calling the show the "Why Not? Tour" and it is his first full tour in over four years. He won the 2017 Grammy for Best Country Album and has six Grammy nominations across four genres: country,

Americana, bluegrass, and rock. Fans need to register by June 10th at sturgillsimpsonlive.com to receive an access code to buy tickets at a presale on Wednesday. A limited number of general sale tickets will be available on June 14th for those who don't register for the code.

