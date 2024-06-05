Blue Skies Ahead For Country Star Coming To Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter is bringing his new persona to Minnesota. Sturgill Simpson will take the stage as Johnny Blue Skies at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium on September 25th.
Simpson promised to release only five studio albums under his own name prompting the new persona of Johnny Blue Skies, and will release a new LP titled Passage Du Desir on July 12th under the new name. Simpson is calling the show the "Why Not? Tour" and it is his first full tour in over four years. He won the 2017 Grammy for Best Country Album and has six Grammy nominations across four genres: country,
Americana, bluegrass, and rock. Fans need to register by June 10th at sturgillsimpsonlive.com to receive an access code to buy tickets at a presale on Wednesday. A limited number of general sale tickets will be available on June 14th for those who don't register for the code.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
The Best Country Singer From Every State
LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today
Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker