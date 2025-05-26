Blown Tire Cause of Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County
CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing his bike.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 115 in Green Prairie Township.
Twenty-two-year-old Charles Rafferty of Sauk Centre was traveling east when his rear tire blew, causing him to lose control.
Rafferty was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
He was wearing a helmet.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- NWS Confirms Tornado In Western Stearns County on Thursday
- Get Ready For A Warm Summer in St. Cloud
- Revisiting The Story Of Central Minnesota's Famous Aviator
- St. Cloud's Dream Center Seeks Support For Vital Renovations
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets?
Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz