Blown Tire Cause of Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing his bike.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 115 in Green Prairie Township.

Twenty-two-year-old Charles Rafferty of Sauk Centre was traveling east when his rear tire blew, causing him to lose control.

Rafferty was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was wearing a helmet.

