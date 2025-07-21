Investigation Underway In Tragic Death Of Six-month-old In Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Authorities in Sherburne County are investigating the death of a six-month-old child in Big Lake.
First responders were called to a home Friday morning on the report of an infant unresponsive and not breathing.
Officers say paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the child died at the scene.
The Big Lake Police Department says several agencies are conducting a "thorough and comprehensive" investigation.
No other information is being released.
