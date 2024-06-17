Bicyclist Killed in Collision in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Police Chief Dwight Pfannenstein says the incident happened on Friday at about 7:00 p.m. on County Road 75 at the intersection with 20th Avenue Southeast.

A 74-year-old St. Joseph man was killed when his bicycle came into contact with a vehicle that was going east on County Road 75.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

