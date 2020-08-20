Beverly Iris Murrell, 93, Hopkins

August 28, 1926 - August 14, 2020

Beverly Iris Murrell passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Hopkins. Beverly was born August 28, 1926 in St. Peter, to Jady and Josephine Larson. She was known affectionately by most who knew her as “Bubba”.

Beverly worked over 20 years as a Teacher’s Aide in St. Cloud School District 742. After her retirement she worked at the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie 622 selling pull tabs where she made many close friends. In 2015 Beverly moved to Hopkins to be closer to her family.

Her zest for life was unmatched. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports any chance she could, spending time with them for special occasions, and making sure there was a ready supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies for everyone.

Beverly is survived by her two sons, Don (Betty) Cooke and Ron (Cindee) Cooke. Four grandchildren: Matthew, Jennifer, Erin and Zach. Nine great-grandchildren: Henry, Lola, Jamison, Jaxson, Emerson, Hollison, Taydan, Aurora and Ryker.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by first husband Frank Cooke, second husband Gerald Murrell, sister Joan Wolfe and grandson Adam Cooke.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Augustana Chapel View Apartments, the Park Nicollet Hospice Program and the private caregivers for the loving care they gave to Bev.

Burial took place at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, Deacon Steven Yanish officiated. Graveside services were private due to the health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, St. Cloud.

Memorials preferred to Chapel View Apartments, 605 Minnetonka Mills Road, Hopkins, MN 55343 in Beverly Murrell’s name.