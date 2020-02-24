Betty M. Winczewski, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 3, 1933 - February 20, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Betty M. Winczewski, age 86, who passed away Thursday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.

Betty was born September 3, 1933 in St. Cloud to Dutch & Tillie (Yilek) Kutzorik. She married August “Mike” Winczewski on November 15, 1957 in Iowa. Betty was a homemaker and also worked at X-Cel Optical and Coborn’s. Betty enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, crocheting, flowers, shopping, watching TV, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very proud of her family.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Julie) Winczewski of Sauk Rapids and Jean (Greg) Wentworth of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tyler (McKayla) and their children Blake, Blair and Briella, Jordan (Anna) and their son Drake and future great granddaughter. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, August “Mike” on January 3, 2018.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.