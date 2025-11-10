August 12, 1929 – November 7, 2025



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Betty, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 7, 2025. Visitation will be at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, 2025 and one hour prior to the Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. The burial will be in the St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Collegeville, where her first husband Harold J Klein is buried.

Betty was born August 12, 1929 on a farm west of Albany, Minnesota to Peter and Amalia (Hondl) Knapp. She received the Gold Medal Award in Math as a Sophomore and the Gold Medal Award in Science a Senior. She was the Student Council President and Editor of the Yearbook. She graduated Salutatorian of her High School Class.

She attended the College of St. Benedict for one year receiving a teaching certificate. She married her sweetheart, Harold J Klein. Six children were born of this union: Joyce (Greg) Calvin, Mary Lou (Pat) Stambaugh, Richard (Susan), Kathleen (David) Lintgen, Thomas (Anna) Klein, and Scott Klein. She was blessed with 11 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

While raising her family she worked as a teacher. She started teaching in a one room schoolhouse, then for many years she taught fifth grade math and science at St. Anthony’s Catholic School. Betty attended St. Cloud State University where she received her teaching degree and Principal’s license. She graduated Phi Kapa Phi. She became the principal of Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Pearl Lake.

The family moved from the house they built in St. Cloud, to Grand Lake in 1976. After retiring as principal, in 1987, they moved to Watab Lake. Betty enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, snowmobiling, water skiing, and swimming. When she wasn’t outdoors, she canned, baked, cooked large family meals, and played games. She sewed many things; clothes for the family, doll dresses, coats, Halloween costumes, reupholstered furniture, and made quilts. She made toys for her children and grandchildren. Betty’s first husband Harold J. Klein died July 29, 1990.

On May 30, 1994 Betty married Thomas J. Justin at the St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Tom had two children, Tom, Jr. and Patty (Tom). Betty and Tom resided in the new home Betty had built in St. Cloud. They became very active in water exercise at the YMCA which Betty lead. Betty and Tom spent winters for several years down at Superstition Sunrise in Arizona. There she enjoyed many activities; oil painting, ceramic painting, jewelry making, dancing, glass work, puzzles, and cards.

Faith was always a big part of Betty’s life. In her last hospitalization, a priest introduced himself and before introducing herself, she stated “I love Jesus”. She taught in Catholic schools, worked for Citizens for Educational Freedom, and volunteered time/resources to Catholic education.

Betty is preceded in death by Harold Joseph Klein (Husband); Thomas Harold Klein (Son); Greg Calvin (Son-in-law); Tom Justin (Stepson); Peter and Amalia (Hondl) Knapp (Parents); John Knapp (brother); Clara Knapp (sister); Mary Ann Knapp (sister); Dorothy (Knapp) Landwehr (sister); Tillman Knapp (brother); and Sylvester Knapp (brother)

Pallbearers are her Godchildren: Dennis Knapp, Kevin Klein, Larry Hilliard, David Knapp, and nephews Mark Knapp and Tom Knapp. Godchild, Michael Landwehr, will carry the cross into church.