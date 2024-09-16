Best Selling Author & Comedian Coming To Minnesota This Fall

Best Selling Author &#038; Comedian Coming To Minnesota This Fall

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- An Emmy-nominated comedian and two-time New York Times best-selling author is coming to Minnesota this fall. Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his latest tour to Mystic Lake Casino on November 9th.

Van Ness is known best as the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye and is fresh off his "Road to Beijing" and "Imaginary Living Room" world tours. He also stars in the parody web series "Gay of Thrones" and hosts his "Getting Curious" podcast.

The show is sure to be wildly entertaining and chock-full of laughs. Tickets go on sale Friday at the Mystic Lake Box Office.

