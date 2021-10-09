Bertha M. Schiller, 84, Albany

May 18, 1937 – October 6, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Bertha Schiller, age 84, of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 11, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Bertha died Tuesday at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Monday, until the time of service at the church. It is encouraged that everyone in attendance kindly wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed. Please us the following link https://youtu.be/8zboLFw2xPY for the livestream broadcast of this service. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Bertha was born May 18, 1937, to William and Katherine (Odenbrett) Heinze. She married Richard on April 8, 1961, in St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Elrosa. The couple farmed together and Bertha was a Registered Nurse. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital, the Sauk Center Hospital, the Albany Hospital and she spent the last 10 years of her career at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care, where she was the Director of Nursing. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, the St. Ann’s Catholic Aid Society, the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home Auxiliary, the Central Minnesota Senior Federation and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging.

Bertha is survived by her children, Paula (Douglas) Umbehocker, Mound and Don (Sian) Schiller, Sauk Rapids. She is also survived by her brothers, Leo (Beverly) Heinze, Bertha; Art (Joan) Heinze, Thief River Falls; Dennis (Kathy) Heinze, Roseville; and David (Carol) Heinze, Elrosa.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her children, Karen Schiller and Peter Schiller.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy Campus of Care and the St. Croix Hospice for their kind care.