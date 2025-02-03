Bernick Family Foundation Awards $200,000 in Grants
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Bernick Family Foundation in partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has granted $200,000 to 12 organizations.
All of the grants are going to support youth, education, fitness and well-being programs primarily in greater Minnesota.
In central Minnesota, some of the grants include $15,000 to the Central Minnesota Council Boy Scouts of America to expand its Youth Career Exploring Program, $5,000 to the Holdingford FFA Alumni for its greenhouse expansion project at Holdingford High School, and $20,000 to The Yet Network for its Ready 2 Play program.
The Bernick Family Foundation established its first fund with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1989.
