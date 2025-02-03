Bernick Family Foundation Awards $200,000 in Grants

Bernick Family Foundation Awards $200,000 in Grants

George Marks, Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Bernick Family Foundation in partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation has granted $200,000 to 12 organizations.

All of the grants are going to support youth, education, fitness and well-being programs primarily in greater Minnesota.

In central Minnesota, some of the grants include $15,000 to the Central Minnesota Council Boy Scouts of America to expand its Youth Career Exploring Program, $5,000 to the Holdingford FFA Alumni for its greenhouse expansion project at Holdingford High School, and $20,000 to The Yet Network for its Ready 2 Play program.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Bernick Family Foundation established its first fund with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation in 1989.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage

Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON