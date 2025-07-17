July 7, 1959 - July 8, 2025

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice M. Bursch, age 66, of Roseville, MN will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 25, 2025, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will begin after 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning in the church gathering space.

Bernice was born on July 7, 1959, in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Bernadine (Garding) Nordmann. She married John Bursch on December 15, 1979, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. Bernice lived with a sense of enthusiasm and a zest for life. She greeted all with bright eyes and a big smile. Bernice was a loving, devoted wife of over 45 years to her husband John who says, “she was the best wife ever!” She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life including playing cards, taking scenic drives, especially motorcycle rides on the back of their Harley, gardening and family gatherings, where she was a teller of stories and appreciated a good joke. Bernice had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her joy and kind spirit will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, John; mother, Bernadine; siblings, Elaine (Bruce) Kennedy, Nick Nordmann, Larry Schroeder, Pat (Jim) Karnik, Charles (Mary) Nordmann, Bobbie Mackedanz, Leonard (Laura) Nordmann, Jeff (Linda) Nordmann; brothers-in-law, George (Julie) Bursch, Robert (Marlyce) Bursch; sisters-in-law, Mary Hanlon, Bonnie (Dirk) Megarry, June (Charlie) Gaetz; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Leonard; siblings, Marilyn Schroeder, MaryKay Macdedanz, Mike Nordmann; parents-in-law, George and Helen Bursch; 1 nephew; and 1 niece.