SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Hundreds of kids in familiar green shirts are roaming the fairgrounds this week during the Benton County Fair.

Extension Educator Ann Olson says nearly 600 kids are enrolled in the 4-H program this year in the county. She says not all of them live in the county, but they do belong to a club that is based in the county.

We have 15 very active clubs, and we have a new one that is going to be starting up right after the county fair. They meet six to eight times a year, they've been getting ready all year for this fair. A lot of people think 4-H is just about the fair, but we are going all year long.

Olson says they'll be busy throughout the week with the judging of their animals and exhibits. 4-H will also have a livestock auction, aerospace show, llama costume show, and more.

They also operate the 4-H lunch stand throughout the run of the fair.

We are one of the only ones that serve breakfast every morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and we've got an amazing lunch and supper. We have the traditional pie day. The food is so good, and that's where our families usually eat because it's such a good deal.

The money raised in the lunch stand goes to cover the program costs throughout the year.

