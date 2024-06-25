Becker Grad, SCSU Student Professional Cornhole Player

BECKER (WJON News) -- A Becker native is bringing the sport of cornhole to a whole new level. Hunter Thorson is a 2024 graduate of Becker High School and is enrolled at St. Cloud State University for this fall.

He's also just the second Minnesotan ever to be called a professional cornhole player. The first player from Minnesota to go pro is Lexi Hugeback.

He says his interest in the game started about four years ago when a neighbor invited him to play, which then turned into a school project about the game. From there he started entering tournaments including the world championships in South Carolina, which was a pro qualifier.

Thorson says playing cornhole has already landed him on ESPN.

I've actually been on TV. So for the first pro national of the year, my partner Carson Getty and I qualified and we made ESPN because we won our doubles bracket. That was a cool experience and very nerve-wracking.

Thorson says the purse for the national tournaments can get as high as $50,000. He says right now there are only 256 American Cornhole League Professionals.

Even though he's still young himself, Thorson is already giving back to the sport.

I've just started coaching a Special Olympics cornhole team, which has been really fun. I just want to grow the game, because I want people to share my passion for the game.

The American Cornhole League Minnesota State Championships are at the Park Event Center in Waite Park this Friday and Saturday. Thorson will be among the players competing. The top players have a chance to move on to a pro qualifier tournament.

