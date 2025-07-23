St. Cloud Brewery Takes Gold At National Beer Championship

St. Cloud Brewery Takes Gold At National Beer Championship

Photo by Julianna Arjes on Unsplash

OXFORD, OHIO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud brewery has won gold at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Beaver Island Brewing Company was one of six Minnesota-based breweries to bring home medals, which were announced earlier this month.

Smoke Beer
-- Gold: Smoke On The Porter - Beaver Island Brewing Company

Marzen/Oktoberfest
-- Gold: Oktoberfest - Spilled Grain Brewhouse

Imperial Red Ale
-- Gold: Better Off Red - Inver Grove Brewing
-- Bronze: Resin Rapture - Lupulin Brewing Company

German Altbier
-- Gold: Alternative Medicine - Lakeville Brewing Company

Barrel-Aged German Lager
-- Silver: BA Doppelback 2024 - Lupulin Brewing Company

Single Hop Pale Ale
-- Bronze: Basic Decency - Venn Brewing Company

Barrel-Aged Strong/Porter Extreme
-- Bronze: God Cuvee - 2025 Blend - Lupulin Brewing Company

Imperial Stout Specialty
-- Bronze: Clarabelle Milk Stout - Lakeville Brewing Company

The 2025 U.S. Beer Open Championship saw over 8,000 beers submitted from breweries across the nation, representing more than 170 categories and subcategories.

Bull & Bush Brewery of Denver, Colorado, was awarded the 2025 Grand National Champion by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals.

Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis, Indiana, took second place overall with 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 bronze.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

New categories for 2025 are Rice Lager and Coffee Beer Style.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All

Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON