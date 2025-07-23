OXFORD, OHIO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud brewery has won gold at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Beaver Island Brewing Company was one of six Minnesota-based breweries to bring home medals, which were announced earlier this month.

Smoke Beer

-- Gold: Smoke On The Porter - Beaver Island Brewing Company

Marzen/Oktoberfest

-- Gold: Oktoberfest - Spilled Grain Brewhouse

Imperial Red Ale

-- Gold: Better Off Red - Inver Grove Brewing

-- Bronze: Resin Rapture - Lupulin Brewing Company

German Altbier

-- Gold: Alternative Medicine - Lakeville Brewing Company

Barrel-Aged German Lager

-- Silver: BA Doppelback 2024 - Lupulin Brewing Company

Single Hop Pale Ale

-- Bronze: Basic Decency - Venn Brewing Company

Barrel-Aged Strong/Porter Extreme

-- Bronze: God Cuvee - 2025 Blend - Lupulin Brewing Company

Imperial Stout Specialty

-- Bronze: Clarabelle Milk Stout - Lakeville Brewing Company

The 2025 U.S. Beer Open Championship saw over 8,000 beers submitted from breweries across the nation, representing more than 170 categories and subcategories.

Bull & Bush Brewery of Denver, Colorado, was awarded the 2025 Grand National Champion by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals.

Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis, Indiana, took second place overall with 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 bronze.

New categories for 2025 are Rice Lager and Coffee Beer Style.

