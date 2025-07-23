St. Cloud Brewery Takes Gold At National Beer Championship
OXFORD, OHIO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud brewery has won gold at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Beaver Island Brewing Company was one of six Minnesota-based breweries to bring home medals, which were announced earlier this month.
Smoke Beer
-- Gold: Smoke On The Porter - Beaver Island Brewing Company
Marzen/Oktoberfest
-- Gold: Oktoberfest - Spilled Grain Brewhouse
Imperial Red Ale
-- Gold: Better Off Red - Inver Grove Brewing
-- Bronze: Resin Rapture - Lupulin Brewing Company
German Altbier
-- Gold: Alternative Medicine - Lakeville Brewing Company
Barrel-Aged German Lager
-- Silver: BA Doppelback 2024 - Lupulin Brewing Company
Single Hop Pale Ale
-- Bronze: Basic Decency - Venn Brewing Company
Barrel-Aged Strong/Porter Extreme
-- Bronze: God Cuvee - 2025 Blend - Lupulin Brewing Company
Imperial Stout Specialty
-- Bronze: Clarabelle Milk Stout - Lakeville Brewing Company
The 2025 U.S. Beer Open Championship saw over 8,000 beers submitted from breweries across the nation, representing more than 170 categories and subcategories.
Bull & Bush Brewery of Denver, Colorado, was awarded the 2025 Grand National Champion by winning 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals.
Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis, Indiana, took second place overall with 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 1 bronze.
New categories for 2025 are Rice Lager and Coffee Beer Style.
