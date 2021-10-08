Beatrice C. “Bea” Bisping, 89, St. Cloud

October 13, 1931 - October 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Beatrice C. “Bea” Bisping, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bea was born October 13, 1931 in New Munich, Minnesota to Andrew and Alma (Knoblach) Brandl. She married Wilbert H. “Bert” Bisping on September 26, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Bea was employed by Fingerhut for over 35 years as an Inspector, retiring in 1996. Bea enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves and the Lynx. She was a member of St. John Cantius Parish.

Bea is survived by her son, Mark (Sue) of Savage; grandson, Scott (Libee), great granddaughter, Ellie all of Tavares, Florida; brother, Roger Brandl of Rosemount; and sister-in-law, Betty Brandl of St. Joseph and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bert on August 6, 2008; grandson, Eric on December 25, 1991; brother, Al Brandl; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Carl Lemke, Leo and Bernice Bisping, Leonard and Mildred Bisping, Marie and Richard Schmidt; and sister-in-law, Patricia Brandl.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Bea’s family would like to thank the staff of Gardens Gate at St. Benedict’s Senior Community for the great care they provided.