Backyard Chickens Not Ready to Fly in St. Cloud Just Yet
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to allow backyard chickens in St. Cloud isn't a done deal just yet.
During Tuesday night's meeting, the Planning Commission held a public hearing on the issue.
Several people spoke in favor of the idea but did not like the proposal of limiting chicken coops to properties at least one acre in size, or the proposal that 60 percent of a person's neighbors would have to sign off on it with annual renewals.
Under those provisions, only 330 lots would meet the requirements primarily in the far west and far southern parts of town.
The commission wanted to remove those two provisions, so they tabled a vote until a new map could be created as to where chickens would be allowed.
