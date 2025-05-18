Authorities In Southern MN Looking For Escapee

ST. PETER (WJON News) -- The St. Peter Police Department is looking for a man who escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Fifty-three-year-old Steven Edwards was last seen on Saturday leaving the 2500 block of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea in a silver 2004 Dodge Stratus with Minnesota plate 03900353.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

Get our free mobile app

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of him do not approach. Please contact the St. Peter Police Department at 507-931-1550.

READ RELATED ARTICLES