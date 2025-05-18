Authorities In Southern MN Looking For Escapee

ST. PETER (WJON News) -- The St. Peter Police Department is looking for a man who escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program.

Fifty-three-year-old Steven Edwards was last seen on Saturday leaving the 2500 block of Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea in a silver 2004 Dodge Stratus with Minnesota plate 03900353.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of him do not approach. Please contact the St. Peter Police Department at 507-931-1550.

