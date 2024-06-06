Armella M. Middendorf, 92, St. Cloud

January 21, 1932 - June 3, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Armella Middendorf, age 92, who passed away Monday at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella will pray the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Armella was born January 21, 1932 in Lake Henry to Raymond and Louise (Fuchs) Winter. She married Raymond Middendorf on September 8, 1951 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Armella worked in food service at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 30 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella. Armella enjoyed sewing, crafts, playing cards, traveling, visiting, and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren. She was a loving, caring, sweetheart who spread love wherever she went.

Armella is survived by her children, Pamela Petersen (Daniel Dierkhising) of Longville, Sheila Middendorf (Johnathan Scheufler) of Sartell, Cheryl Middendorf (Malcolm Hollis) of Marana, AZ, Kenneth Middendorf of Avon, and Keith Middendorf of Sauk Rapids; son-in-law, Tom Weaver of Grandy, NC; sister, Ethel Fraase of Dickinson, ND; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Winter of Hugo, Patricia Winter of Fargo, ND; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; daughter, Deborah Weaver; infant son, Neal; sisters, Edna Wiener, Betty Dingman Host, and Rosie Gaida Heinen; and brothers, Anthony, LeRoy, Rueben, and John Winter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to Sacred Heart Church or the Food Shelf.