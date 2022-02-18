Arlene B. (Stanger) Anderson, 90, Paynesville

February 15, 2022 - August 10, 1931

Funeral services celebrating the life of Arlene B. (Stanger) Anderson, 90, of Paynesville, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Arlene passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at CentraCare Health in Paynesville as a result of a cardiac event. Pastor David Rogers will officiate. Burial will take place in the Paynesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Arlene was born on August 10, 1931 in Graff, Minnesota to Burton and Agnes (Lunde) Raun. She grew up and graduated from Ulen, MN. She married Bill Stanger on March 20, 1951 in Ulen. They resided in Georgia and California prior to settling in Paynesville in 1952. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife and mother, Arlene shared her talent of cooking in the Paynesville Schools for 23 years. Bill passed away unexpectedly in 1978. Arlene married Calvin Anderson in 1981 in Paynesville. She was a past member of Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville and attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Willmar. Arlene was a proud and active member of the Paynesville American Legion Post Auxiliary #271.

Arlene was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed golfing, sewing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading, knitting, crocheting, camping and watching Jeopardy with her son Jim. She will be remembered for taking pride in her Scandinavian heritage, her excellent cooking and baking and above all her love of family.

Arlene is survived by her children, James (Val) Stanger of Paynesville, Charles (Mary Jo) Stanger of Clear Lake, Catherine (Hubert) Gerding of Hawick, Virginia (Craig) Schiffler of Melrose, Suzanne (David) Binsfeld of Litchfield; step-children, James (Melinda) Anderson, Brownsburg IN, Joleen (Joel) Sandahl of Dresden, Germany, Jayne (Donnie) Plympton of Tampa, FL, Jill (Tom) Walding of Harshaw, WI; step daughter-in-law, Heather Anderson of Murray, UT; 28 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren (with more on the way); sisters, Barbara Stadler and Beverly (Darrel) Montieth; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill in 1978 and Cal in 2021; step-son, Joseph Anderson, two infant step-grandchildren; and siblings, Maynard Raun, Ingeborg Asleson and Lyle Raun.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of CentraCare Paynesville for their compassionate care of our mother.