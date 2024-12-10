Apple Valley Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- A man driving a pickup was hurt in a crash in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday, December 2nd at 9:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

Seventy-six-year-old Steven Lenhart of Apple Valley was traveling east when the pickup went into the ditch and collided with a tree.

Troopers say the road was snow and ice-covered.

Get our free mobile app

Lenhart was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES