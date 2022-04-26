Anthony W. “Tony” Eickhoff, 88, Paynesville

May 16, 1933 - April 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Anthony W. “Tony” Eickhoff, age 88, of Paynesville. Tony passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by family at the Paynesville Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery in Paynesville. Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. on Friday at the church. Knights of Columbus Council 3820 will pray a rosary at 11:15 a.m. in the church.

Tony was born May 16, 1933 in Belgrade, MN to William and Augusta (Hoppe) Eickhoff. He married Laura Hopfer on May 17, 1954 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry, MN. Together they raised four daughters and farmed near Eden Valley for many years. Tony also worked at A&C Farm Service as a mechanic and did lawn care. They retired to Paynesville in 2008. He was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Tony enjoyed time fishing, snow-mobiling, casino trips, dancing with his wife Laura, and spending time caring for his animals on their hobby farm. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Karen Brutger of Albertville, Linda (Gary) Nordmann of St. Joseph, Diane (Tom) Utsch of Paynesville, and Joan (Wayne) Schmitz of Rice; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; sisters-in-law Mary Jane Eickhoff and Sandy Eickhoff, and brothers-in-law Art Hopfer and Larry Allmaras.

Preceding Tony in death were his parents, wife of 66 years Laura (2020), son-in-law Larry Bauer, great granddaughter, Madilyn Marie Utsch; great grandson William Anthony Schmitz; infant great granddaughter, brothers Bonnie (Agnes), Jerome (Delores), Ervin, Dick, sisters Martha (Helge) Nelson, Betty (Norman) Nelson and in-laws Bill (Martha) Hopfer, Rosie Hopfer and Billy Langner.

Tony was a very gentle and kind man who will be missed by many. His family would like to extend a special thank you to all the family and friends who visited and all the staff at the Paynesville Care Center for their kindness.