Another Hot, Dry Week in the Forecast for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Monday kicks off a 5-day stretch of temperatures near 90.

A prolonged stretch of hot and dry weather will settle in across the region this week, and last until thunderstorm chances slowly move in from the west late this week.

Here in St. Cloud, we've already had four days this year with high temperatures in the 90s: May 31st, June 1st, June 3rd, and June 4th.

We average just over 11 days each summer in the 90s.

St. Cloud averages one day in the 90s in May, two days in June, five days in July, three days in August, and one day in September.

Recent years with 90-degree days:

2022 - 7 Days

2021 - 21 Days

2020 - 10 Days

2019 - 4 Days

2018 - 13 Days

It's been a couple of years since we've had a prolonged period of hot weather, so here are some heat safety reminders.

