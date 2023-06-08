Huge Quilt Show Takes Over River’s Edge in St. Cloud Next Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Quilters from all over the state will be taking over downtown St. Cloud next week. The annual Minnesota Quilt Show is at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Show Director Brenda Lyseng says over 6,000 people will be in town specifically to attend the show.

They'll start arriving on Monday and will be here through Saturday morning, although their busiest time will be Wednesday morning through Friday evening.

She says they'll kick off the event with a Quilt Walk on Tuesday night.

We are going to be walking through downtown St. Cloud on Tuesday between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. carrying quilts, and having a blast. If you see us, honk your horn and wave.

On Wednesday evening they'll have the Jazz music group BrassZilla playing at the show. Thursday night they are taking a Twilight Garden Tour at Munsinger Clemens Gardens.

And maybe bring some quilts along to photograph. Because, there's nothing like a beautiful backdrop of flowers to photograph your quilt.

Friday night's highlight is the Social Hour and Masquerade Ball.

The Quilt Show will have a learning stage for beginners who want to get on a sewing machine and try it out, and they'll have a lecture schedule for advanced quilters who want to learn new techniques.

Quilting is an art form that has been around for centuries and Lyseng says it has enjoyed a renewed interest in recent years since the pandemic.

During COVID there was a period of time when you could not buy a sewing machine, they were out of stock.

The standard definition of a quilt is that it has three layers with a top, a back, and a batting in between held together by stitches.

Lyseng says they'll have vintage quilts at the show that will be for sale. Also, an appraiser will be there if you want to bring in your old quilts to see what they are worth.

The ones that are very high-end that travel from quilt show to quilt show we call those competition quilts. Those quilts could range from $5,000 to $10,000 in value.

She says the one your grandmother help make in a church basement somewhere might be closer to $400 in value.

Lyseng says the show is most often in St. Cloud, but they also visit Duluth and Rochester some years.

