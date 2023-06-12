Diesel Prices At Lowest Level Since Early 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices rose last week while diesel prices continue to fall.

Gas Buddy says the average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 2.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.49. The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.57.

They say with the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, we could see some turbulence in oil markets.

The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest level since early 2022. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

