Ann M. Loehr, 95, Melrose

December 27, 1924 - November 11, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill for Ann M. Loehr, age 95, of Melrose, who passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Pine Villa Nursing Home in Melrose. Reverend Vince Lieser will officiate, assisted by Deacon Charles Loehr. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Spring Hill.

Ann was born on December 27, 1924 to Hubert and Katherine (Schoenberg) Athmann in Spring Hill, Minnesota; she was the third of ten children. Ann was raised on the family farm in Spring Hill and attended country school until eighth grade. When Ann was twelve years old, her father passed away, prompting the family to move from the family farm into Spring Hill. She met Art Loehr, a schoolmate of hers, at the Spring Hill Ballroom. They were united in marriage on September 6, 1943 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Art and Ann loved to dance, especially to the Rangers Waltz, which extended to their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Together, they moved to Art’s family dairy farm, working hard to raise hogs, chickens, milking cows and tending to her massive garden. Ann enjoyed canning vegetables, making homemade noodles and baking bread and cookies. She also sold strawberries, raspberries, eggs and pickles. In 1979 they built their home at the edge of the farm, at which point Art retired from farming. Ann went on to work for Kraft Foods and later H.E.I. in Sauk Centre, retiring at age 70. After her retirement, Ann kept busy by giving of her time and talents by volunteering at St. Michael’s Church, working potato pancake suppers, rummage sales, and cleaning the church. She loved her church family. It was the hardest thing for her to leave her Spring Hill home and move to an assisted living facility in Melrose. She was a devout member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Christian Women, 500 and Solo Card Clubs and the Birthday Club.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing and camping. She was an excellent seamstress and crocheted countless doilies and scrubbies. Ann loved the Lord, she was a powerful prayer warrior. You were glad she was on your side. She attended daily mass, prayed the Rosary and read her Bible.

She is survived by her children, Chuck (Jean), Mary Thielen and Jane (Kent) Brown; ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Hortense Walz; brothers, Eldred, John, Norman (Marlene) and Vernon (Donna); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Art of 67 years; sister, LaVera (Michael) Schramel; three young brothers, Leander, Joseph and Anthony; sons-in-law, George Ritter and Paul Thielen, sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Athmann and Kay Athmann; and brother-in-law, Michael Walz.

A special thank you to the staff of CentraCare Health Melrose for their loving and compassionate care of Ann. A special thank you also to Dr. Kurt (aka: Father) for his love and support of Ann; you will always be in our prayers. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at a later date.