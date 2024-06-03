Andy Grammer to Kick Off Paramount’s Fall, Winter Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced its fall and winter season with several national acts scheduled to perform.
The season kicks off on September 6th with Andy Grammer. Tickets to his Greater Than: A One Man Show are on sale now.
Other national acts on the Paramount stage include Thomspon Square on September 27th, Kris Allen on November 1st, the Vienna Boys Choir on November 9th, and John Berry on November 14th.
Other notable shows on the schedule include GREAT's Into the Woods in September, and Waitress in October, and Branson Country Christmas on November 4th and 5th.
