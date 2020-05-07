Alma N. Larson, 95, Clear Lake

July 19, 1924 - May 6, 2020

Alma N. Larson of Clear Lake passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Burial will be at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Alma was born July 19, 1924 to Edward and Mary (Ziwicki) Niedzielski in Duelm. She married Clarence Larson on May 25, 1946 at St. Lawrence in Duelm. She was co-owner and bookkeeper of Larson City Service in St. Paul. Alma was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake where she was involved with Christian Mothers. Alma kept her hands busy by sewing, cooking, baking and gardening. She had a love for birds, especially cardinals. Alma was always very giving, loving and quick witted. She was proud of her grandkids and great grandkids. She was known as Grandma to everyone. Her family always came first. Alma enjoyed her morning coffee and cribbage.

Alma is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Lefty) Kleis of Clear Lake; grandson, Matt (Stacey) Kleis of Northfield; granddaughters, Dayna (Jeff) Candler of Clear Lake, WI and Rachael (Trenton) Kolles of Otsego; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Brenna, Ethan, Sloan, Lennon and Jackson as well as many nieces and nephews.

Alma was preceded in death by parents; husband, Clarence, (December 19, 2004); brothers, Joseph, William, Thomas and John; sisters, Gertrude Salava, Agnes Husted, Mary Newman, Josephine Larson, Magdeline Flickinger, Loretta Hays and Adeline Larson.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Benedict’s Center for the wonderful care and support during her stay.