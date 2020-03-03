Allen C. Newman, 80, Clearwater

October 1, 1939 - March 1, 2020

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater for Allen C. Newman, age 80, of Clearwater who died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Pastor James Bump will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion United Methodist Cemetery, South Haven, MN. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the services at Rejoice Lutheran church.

Allen was born on October 1, 1939 at Sandstone, MN the son of Harold B. and Ida M. (Duncan) Newman. He graduated in 1957 from Askov High School at Askov, MN. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1960. He served his country overseas in Vietnam for 10 months and was in the service for a total of 9 years 14 days and was honorably discharged in 1969. He married Helene T. Roth on March 22, 1963 in Kornwestine, Germany. Six children were born to this union.

After his time in the military was over, they moved to central Minnesota in 1969, where he worked as a finish carpenter in residential construction. Later in his working career he drove truck for J.D. Donavan Trucking in St. Cloud.

In his retirement he enjoyed old cars, wood working and working on tractors. He was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Allen will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors include his, children: Sandy Shoutz (Bob Geske) of Princeton, Gloria Husom (Troy) of Fargo, ND, Sheila Jacobs (Mark) and, Duane Newman of Clearwater and Terry (Melissa) Newman of Albany; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two brothers, Harry (Sherri) Newman of Buffalo and Richard (Kathy) Newman of Elk River, MN; two sisters, Linda Bourasa of Moorhead, MN and Leona (Philip) Rairigh of Bend, OR.

In addition to his wife Helene, and son Gary; he was preceded in death by; one great granddaughter Shayah, three brothers; Roger, Gerry, and David and two sisters; Judy and Pearl.