Alexander “Xander” Steven Mick, 13, Rice

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2024 at Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids for Alexander “Xander” Mick, age 13, who passed away Saturday, October 12, 2024 as the result of an accident. Pat Genberg will officiate and burial will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in Willmar at a later date. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church.

Xander was born March 4, 2011 in St. Cloud to Steven and Teri (Dahlberg) Mick. He lived in Rice most of his life and was an 8th grade student at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School where he was in band, choir, robotics, and soccer. He participated in Taekwondo and was a junior black belt. Xander was a member of Discovery Church where he was involved with VBS, coffee time, and worked with kids. He was very active at Hope Covenant Youth Group and played drums for the worship team. He was also a member of Boy Scouts Troop 777 and was almost an Eagle Scout. Xander was always so helpful, scientific, very techy, loved computers, was full of energy, had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. He loved Jesus with all his heart and shared that with others. Xander was kind, very polite, unique, creative, investigative, and saw the good in everyone. He always tried to be first to say, “Love you more”. Xander was well known for his unique white hair, he could be spotted from a distance.

Xander is survived by his parents, Steven and Teri of Rice; brothers, Daylan and Liam of Rice; grandparents, David and Dee Mick of Baxter and Gary and Pam Dahlberg of Willmar; aunts and uncles, Jennifer Klecatsky of East Gull Lake, Brad and Shannon Erickson of Willmar, and Derik and Nicole Dahlberg of Big Lake; and cousins, Jada, Jagger, Breck (Jasmine), Bryce, Braeden, Isaac, and Serena.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.