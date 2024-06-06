Agnes Marie Steil, 99, Cold Spring

September 19, 1924 - June 5, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, St. Nicholas, MN, for Agnes Marie Steil, age 99, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:00 -10:45 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Agnes was born in Richmond, MN, to Alexander and Mathilda (Barton) Utecht. She married Sylvester Steil October 26, 1943, in St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Agnes and Sylvester farmed near St. Nicholas until 1972 and then later she worked at Jerry’s Supper Club in Richmond for 25 years. She was a great cook and able to cook for large crowds. Agnes loved playing Euchre, canning, quilting, and reading.

She is survived by her children, Shirley (Ed) Buechler, Ron (Rose Ann), Robert (Joanne), Diane (Duane) Mehr, Mike (Joan), Mary (Ed) Ehresmann, Betty (Ken) Lutgen, Mark (Lori); son-in-law, Richard Mastey; 27 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; siblings, Gregor (Loretta) Utecht, Betty Lou Tibbetts; sister-in-law, Dorothy Utecht

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; son, David; daughter, Helen Mastey; grandson, Donald Mehr; siblings, Roman Utecht, Eileen Kern, Sr. Joan Utecht, and Joe Utecht.