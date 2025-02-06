216 District 742 Classrooms Adopted, 69 More Need Funding

216 District 742 Classrooms Adopted, 69 More Need Funding

Submitted photo by LEAF

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two-hundred-sixteen classrooms in the St. Cloud Area School District have been adopted so far this school year.

Businesses, individuals, grandparents, or groups choose to adopt a specific classroom at a specific school, or they can make a $250 donation to LEAF and allow LEAF to choose a classroom randomly from those who apply for help. This year they raised a record $54,000 from the community.

Submitted Photo by LEAF
However, they were still unable to make grants to the remaining 69 teachers who applied but were not randomly chosen for funding this year. If anyone still wants to donate, $17,250 would help to cover the grants for those remaining teachers and classrooms.

Often times teachers spend hundreds of dollars of their own money for basic school supplies for basics like permanent markers, pencils, notebooks, and clean clothes for elementary students. The Adopt a Classroom program also helps with more specialized items like sheet music, science kits, dry ice, and mice for snake food.

